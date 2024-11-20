Prime Minister Robert Abela had a meeting on Wednesday with António Costa, who is set to take over as president of the Council of the European Union.

The meeting was held at the Auberge de Castille and focused on the agenda for the EU's new legislature.

Costa, a former socialist prime minister of Portugal, is touring various European capitals before taking office next month.

The council is the main policy-setting branch of the European Union, grouping EU heads of government.

Costa, accompanied by Abela and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici also visited the recently opened Malta International Contemporary Arts Space, which is hosting an exhibition by Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos.