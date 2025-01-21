ROCS Travel is pleased to announce its designation as the New Official IATA-authorised training centre, a significant milestone in its mission to advance education and professional development in the travel and tourism industry.

This prestigious appointment enables ROCS Travel to offer globally recognised certifications, opening doors for aspiring and seasoned professionals to thrive in one of the world’s most dynamic sectors.

Setting a new standard in travel education

The IATA certification program at ROCS Travel is specifically designed to accommodate individuals with varying levels of experience, from beginners to industry professionals, providing the skills and credentials needed to excel in the global marketplace.

Key program features

Flexible Training Options: Courses available throughout the year to suit individual schedules.

Focused Sessions: Weekly training sessions of just three hours, ideal for busy professionals.

Expert-Led Instruction: Delivered by experienced leaders in the travel and tourism industry.

Global Recognition: Gain a credential recognized by international employers and organizations.

Seamless application process

ROCS Travel has simplified the application process to make it accessible and efficient:

Visit this link www.rocsgrp.com/iata-certificate to apply.

Complete the form with essential details, including name, email, phone number, and a statement of interest.

Submit the application, and the ROCS Travel team will provide further guidance.

Additional program details

Applications are open year-round, with multiple start dates offering flexibility.

The program is accessible to participants of all experience levels.

Final pricing depends on participant numbers, encouraging group applications for greater affordability.

Why choose ROCS Travel?

This initiative reflects ROCS Travel’s commitment to equipping individuals with the tools and knowledge to succeed in the ever-evolving travel and tourism industry. Spaces are limited, and demand is high - early enrollment is strongly recommended.

For more information and to apply, visit: ROCS Travel IATA Certificate www.rocsgrp.com/iata-certificate.

About ROCS Travel

ROCS Travel is a trusted leader in the travel and tourism industry, renowned for its dedication to innovation and excellence. As the new official IATA-authorised training centre, ROCS Travel underscores its role in shaping the next generation of travel professionals, offering opportunities to achieve internationally recognised qualifications and drive career success.