The Soċjetà Filarmonika Santa Marija Mosta is holding a concert of sacred music and funeral marches at the Mosta Basilica today, April 14 at 8pm.

Titled ‘La Redenzione’ (the redemption), the event will also see performances by soprano Claire Caruana, tenor Georg Zammit and the Kor Marija Assunta.

The programme includes works by local and international composers such as In Memoriam Joseph Vassallo by Wayne Bartolo, Ġetsemani by Ray Sciberras and Mater Dolorosa by Vincenzo Ciappara, Mozart’s Ave Verum Corpus, The Passion of the Christ arranged by Michael Worek, and Pie Jesu by Karl Jenkins.

The Kor Marija Assunta. Photo: Facebook

George Cassar will read a number of reflections, while Joshua Grogan will animate the evening. Joseph Chetcuti will compère the event.

The band will be under the musical direction of Mro Wayne Bartolo.

Entrance is free.