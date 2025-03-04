Smoke that developed in parliament’s server room triggered an evacuation of the central Valletta building on Tuesday afternoon.  

A police spokesperson said the Civil Protection Department was on site quickly and has the situation under control.  

“It seems that server equipment started emitting smoke, which triggered the fire alarm, which of course meant that the people in the building had to evacuate,” sources said.  

Times of Malta is informed that CPD officials are trying to identify which piece of equipment emitted the smoke. Until they do that, parliament workers and the MPs who were inside the building have been asked to remain outside. 

Besides CPD officials, police and health professionals were spotted on site. 

Fire fighters entering the parliament building. Photo: Jonathan BorgFire fighters entering the parliament building. Photo: Jonathan Borg

