The Swieqi local council is calling for heightened security after three people trespassing on private property and peeking through the windows were arrested on Wednesday.

The trio were captured on CCTV by the resident, who shared their images on social media.

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that following investigations, three Hungarian nationals were arrested in St Julian's.

On Thursday, the local council said "all residents" were very worried about "a number of suspicious individuals roaming around our streets, taking photos of doors and windows of residences, and entering private gardens and drive-ins".

The council said Wednesday's does not appear to be an isolated case.

The council has also been informed of break-ins in private residences in recent weeks.

"We are asking the government to give the disciplined forces the much-needed resources, with immediate effect, so that the security of residents will be assured.

"It is not acceptable that our residents live in fear for their safety in their own homes."