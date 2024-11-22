The government is reintroducing targeted checks at Malta's ports - including the airport and marinas - at the beginning of December, when the island will host the ministerial council of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

The home and foreign affairs ministries said in a statement internal border controls at crossing points will be in place between December 1 and 6.

The controls will include targeted checks at the Malta International Airport, Valletta Seaport, Malta Freeport, Msida Marina and the Mġarr Gozo Marina.

The controls will "ensure the smooth conduct and security of the upcoming 31st ministerial council, held in Malta on December 5 and 6.

Malta’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg currently occupies the rotating office of chairperson for OSCE.

Among others, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be among the attendees in his first EU visit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.