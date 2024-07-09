The Point shopping mall is thrilled to announce today that it has been recognised in Tripadivsor’s® Travelers’ Choice® Awards for 2024.

This prestigious award honours businesses that consistently earn outstanding reviews, placing them among the top 10 per cent of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit. Unlike industry awards, which are selected by editors, surveys, votes, or pay-to-play schemes, this award is purely based on visitor reviews.

Our visitors and reviewers have used beautiful words to describe The Point and our shopping place experience in many ways and languages. Among these we have selected a few that made us particularly proud.

In March 2024, a traveller from the US credited The Point with saving her trip! “This mall saved my brief trip to Malta.” Due to a missed connecting flight, she found herself without luggage. This visitor said that our well-organised mall and its quality shops helped her find head-to-toe cute, reasonably priced outfits to wear for dinner that night and for touring the next day, in under one hour.

Another visitor from Belgium described our experience as “Shopping with a view and more! The monumental walkway that runs from the Waterfront to the entrance calls to Valletta buyers from afar across the water.” We certainly have one of the most amazing views of the Valletta skyline, totally Instagram-worthy!

Reviewers have been generous with their words and called The Point an “Enjoyable shopping trip”, “Bello e di qualità” (beautiful and of good quality), "Lugar de Encanto" (place of enchantment), and many more!

John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor, said “Congratulations to The Point Shopping Mall on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024”.

“This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”

Check out thousands of reviews and discover more about The Point here: https://thepointmalta.com/, https://bit.ly/ThePointGoogleReviews and on https://bit.ly/ThePointTripadvisorReviews.

Lucrecia Dufoo, Head of Marketing at The Point said: “ We welcome the numerous messages and notes we have received and extend our gratitude to all our business associates and tenants, whose commitment and excellence make The Point truly special. We remain dedicated to providing our visitors with a distinctive and exceptional shopping experience.”

