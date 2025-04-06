Excitement filled the air as eTwinning ambassadors from across Europe gathered in Malta for the highly anticipated Multilateral Seminar for Ambassadors 2025, held from March 20 to 22 at the Paradise Bay Resort, Ċirkewwa.

The seminar, a melting pot of ideas and expertise, aimed to strengthen European citizenship and reinforce the pivotal role of ambassadors in the eTwinning community.

The event was officially launched with heartfelt welcome speeches from Malta’s eTwinning National Support Organisation (NSO) and coordinator, Rose-Anna Camilleri, and Permanent Secretary Matthew Vella. Present also was Neil P. Attard, the director for digital literacy and transversal skills.

The highlight of the opening ceremony was the keynote speech by Richard Powers from Stuttgart University, Germany, entitled ‘United in Action: The Power of eTwinning Ambassadors in Strengthening European Citizenship’. His words resonated with attendees, setting the tone for an enriching and collaborative experience.

Following the opening, the challenging ice-breaking activities provided an engaging start to the seminar. Led and organised by the Estonian and Spanish NSOs, Katlin Valge and Francisco José Balsera Gomez respectively, these activities fostered a sense of camaraderie, encouraging participants to connect and share their experiences.

The second day of the seminar was packed with insightful workshops led by expert ambassadors from Estonia and Spain. The first workshop, ‘Ambassadors as Pillars of the eTwinning Community’, led by Ann Krull, Jelena Rattik and Signe Reidla, focused on the ambassador’s role in fostering collaboration and engagement.

The second workshop, ‘Collaborative Storytelling with Artificial Intelligence’, facilitated by Marie Carmen Montoya Martinez, explored innovative ways to integrate AI into educational storytelling in eTwinning projects.

In the third workshop, ‘Planning Effective eTwinning Professional Development’, led by Powers, participants delved into strategies for designing impactful professional development initiatives.

The day concluded with an eTwinning ambassadors training session conducted by Powers, which provided ambassadors with invaluable guidance on mentoring and supporting pre-service teachers.

During the second and third days, eTwinning ambassadors also had the opportunity to collaborate and draft training programmes for teachers, further enhancing their professional development skills and strengthening their contributions to the eTwinning community.

On the final day, discussions focused on the future of eTwinning. A panel discussion featuring NSOs from Slovakia, Spain, Estonia, Czech Republic, Cyprus, and Malta, moderated by Maltese ambassadors Graziella Brincat and Michelle Borg, provided a platform for key stakeholders to reflect on challenges and opportunities within the network.

The seminar concluded on a celebratory note, marking the 20th anniversary of eTwinning with delicious food, music and a shared sense of achievement. As ambassadors bid farewell, it was clear that the event had not only strengthened professional networks but also forged lasting friendships, reinforcing the true spirit of eTwinning.

The eTwinning Multilateral Seminar for Ambassadors 2025 was a testament to the power of collaboration and the steadfast dedication of educators to shaping the future of European education. As participants return to their respective countries, they carry with them newfound knowledge, inspiration and a collective vision for enhancing digital learning and cross-border cooperation.

We are proud to say that Malta has played a key role in bringing these countries together to initiate further initiatives in eTwinning and digital literacy through intercultural collaboration.

Here’s to another successful year of eTwinning − united in action, stronger together.

Melanie Cini is head of Department, PSCD, eTwinning ambassador | Microsoft innovative educator expert, at St Benedict College, Pietru Pawl Saydon Secondary School, Kirkop.