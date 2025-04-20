As Malta celebrates Easter, one of the most important moments on the Roman Catholic calendar, it is a time for reflection and renewal. Easter is the triumph of life over death and of hope over despair. The Holy Week is not only a time for prayer but for progress, not just spiritual contemplation but civic responsibility too. And, in this spirit, we find meaningful parallels between the Easter message and the work of this government.

In recent months, Malta has seen an impressive acceleration in investment, infrastructure and social reform. From record employment levels to strategic housing initiatives, from energy subsidies that protect families to educational reform that empowers future generations. This government has chosen to act and to act boldly.

Yet, Easter reminds us that action without purpose is not enough. What we celebrate on Easter Sunday is not just the event of the resurrection but its meaning, the renewal of life and the reaffirmation of hope. That same principle should guide all those in public service, especially politicians. Hand on heart, this government has shown a clear moral compass, taking decisions that protect the vulnerable, lift people out of uncertainty and place dignity at the centre of public policy.

The prime minister’s steady leadership has created stability in this turbulent period around us. The continued support for families in keeping low energy bills is the best example of how this Labour Party has the right policies to curb inflation and lesser the impact of it on families. That alone ought to be enough, however we did far more than that. Investment in infrastructure, for example, and other key areas without placing the burden on Maltese families shows that this government is not just managing but leading.

Easter also reminds us of sacrifice, something that often goes unnoticed in the daily noise of political debate. Yet, true leadership involves difficult decisions, taken not for popularity but for the long-term good of the country. In this sense, Prime Minister Robert Abela’s administration has consistently shown the willingness to do what is necessary.

As we gather this weekend with family and friends, we look ahead to move forward with purpose, compassion and vision. The resurrection story is not one of easy triumph but of suffering transformed into promise. It is a story that reminds us of the power of leadership.

This Easter let us also celebrate the fact that we live in a country that believes in progress. In faith and in politics, what we need most is not perfection but renewal. And Malta, this Easter, is showing exactly that.

Glenn Bedingfield is Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleanliness.