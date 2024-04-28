Three people are set to be arraigned in court on Sunday after being found in possession of drugs and a firearm.

The police said in a statement that on Friday, officers stopped a vehicle in Buġibba that was being driven by a 50-year-old man.

A 39-year-old man was also in the car.

When they searched the vehicle, the officers found packets filled with what looked like cocaine and heroin, ready for trafficking.

The officers then searched the driver's house in Mosta, where they arrested a third man, aged 24.

There, the police found more heroin, weighing around 700 grams, a firearm and bullets, and other items linked to drug trafficking.

The three men will be charged in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello.