Here are the top stories from Tuesday's local newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the news of a university professor tendering his resignation after footage of medical students practising procedures on a cadaver while dancing to loud music went viral.

It also reports on how the planning permission for a long-controversial sheep farm in Bidnija has been recommended for revocation.

The Malta Independent has lead with news that the Government intends to appeal the court judgement that has ordered it to pay nearly €111 million to the shareholders of the National Bank.

It also carries a report about the findings of the Animal Welfare Commissioner in her annual report.

In-Nazzjon has run a story saying that Prime Minister Robert Abela continued to defend an economic model that has no direction.

It also reports that prices for goods in Malta are double what they are in Sicily, based on the comments of an Italian national living in Malta.

L-Orizzont leads with the news that 50,000 people attended the Agri Fair event last weekend.

It also reports that Daphne Caruana Galizia's heirs have been denied a claim to get former minister Chris Cardona to pay a penalty for issuing a garnishee order against the journalist and then failing to find evidence proving his claims.