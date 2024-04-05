All national newspapers on Friday led with the swearing-in of Myriam Spiteri Debono as Malta's 11th President.

Times of Malta highlighted the new President's speech in which she decried the "disease of greed".

The Malta Independent quoted the President saying that the wound generated by Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder was "open and bleeding".

In-Nazzjon quoted the President saying she wanted to be a President for the people and of the people.

L-Orizzont chose the President's promise to do her best to bring about unity.

 

 

