The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how a masseuse who was allegedly raped at a Sliema parlour last month described her aggressor as a “very bad man” who attacked “many girls” including one who did not file a police report after suffering the same fate.

The newspaper separately reports that the Maltese are twice as likely to face long flight delays as travellers in other EU countries.

MaltaToday leads its front with news that in 2022, the average salary in Malta rose to around €20,000 before tax.

The newspaper also reports on the Attard local council's objection to a zoning application presented by a private school to change the designation of land earmarked for sports and recreational activity.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile reports that the use of generators to ensure power distribution to residences impacted by power cuts is costing taxpayers €10,000 an hour.

The newspaper also reports that flights between Malta and the Sicilian city of Catania were cancelled or diverted after Mount Etna erupted for the second time in a month.

L-orizzont reports on the introduction of a bag limit restricting the amount and the size of fish that can be caught for recreational lampuki fishing.

Separately, the newspaper also reports on an MoU signed by the GWU and the European Center for Peace and Development.