The following are the main stories on Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says two murderers who pleaded guilty to their horrific crimes that shocked the country were on Tueday sentenced to long jail terms.

They are Jeremie Camilleri, who murdered Turkish interior designer Pelin Kaya, and Eliott Paul Busuttil, who murdered taxi driver Mario Farrugia.

The Malta Independent and L-Orizzont also lead with the prison sentences given to Camilleri and Busuttil.

Malta Today says the Nationalist Party has ignored five letters from the Electoral Commission asking it to publish its accounts.

In-Nazzjon says Prime Minister Robert Abela wants to remove Randolph Debattista from Labour's CEO.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.