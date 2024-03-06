The following are the main stories on Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says two murderers who pleaded guilty to their horrific crimes that shocked the country were on Tueday sentenced to long jail terms.

They are Jeremie Camilleri, who murdered Turkish interior designer Pelin Kaya, and Eliott Paul Busuttil, who murdered taxi driver Mario Farrugia.

The Malta Independent and L-Orizzont also lead with the prison sentences given to Camilleri and Busuttil.

Malta Today says the Nationalist Party has ignored five letters from the Electoral Commission asking it to publish its accounts.

In-Nazzjon says Prime Minister Robert Abela wants to remove Randolph Debattista from Labour's CEO.