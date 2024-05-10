The following are the stories on Malta's newspaper front pages.

Times of Malta and the Malta Independent lead with reports from court that former prime minister Joseph Muscat has been granted access to sections of the Vitals inquiry where he is mentioned.

The Times also reports on Roberta Metsola's visit with President Zelensky in Ukraine, which was interrupted by air raid sirens during a press conference marking Europe Day.

The Independent also carried a report on the Chamber of SME's quarterly barometer, which found that inflation and bad governance are the main issues being named by small businesses as challenging to their prosperity.

L-orrizont leads with Robert Abela's speech at the EU startup summit, where he pledged to continue supporting up-and-coming businesses.

It also looks at Joseph Muscat's F Living interview, where he said he was willing to take Repubblika to court to hold them responsible for the multi-million cost of the public inquiry.

In-Nazzjon carried a round-up of all the political events of the day, including Opposition Leader Bernard Grech calling for a protest on Monday, the PN's political activities in Għaxaq and Kirkop and Muscat's defence of the hospitals deal in the F Living interview.

It also carried a caption story of Malta's Eurovision entry Sarah Bonnici, who failed to qualify from her semi-final last night to Saturday's grand final.