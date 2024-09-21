These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with the overwhelming response that Paceville’s Millenium Chapel received after Times of Malta reported on its concerns about homeless people in the area unable to make ends meet.

The newspaper also reports on the competition regulator’s decision to block Lidl from acquiring a store in Żabbar.

Its front-page image shows George Borg Olivier with the Duke of Edinburgh on Malta’s Independence Day, 60 years ago today.

The Malta Independent reports on cabinet’s decision to re-establish a Commercial Court. It also covers the competition regulator’s decision regarding Lidl.

L-Orizzont leads with President Myriam Spiteri Debono’s plea for independence and republic day celebrations to no longer be captured by partisan interests.

It also writes that the government is working on a plan to slow down the brain drain of young educated people away from Malta.

In-Nazzjon splashes a large aerial photo of independence day celebrations at the entrance to Valletta, writing that Malta “once again needs a PN government to move it forward”.

It also highlights a speech given by PN leader Bernard Grech, listing some of the key points he raised.