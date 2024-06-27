A UK professional golfer was fined €4,000 and her friend was slapped with a €6,000 fine after the two admitted to assaulting and disobeying police at the airport while drunk after being denied boarding on the flight back home due to their state of intoxication.

Golfer Chloe May Frankish, 25, and John Chinedu Uche, 31, both British nationals from Kent and London respectively, admitted to assaulting and disobeying police, breaching the public peace, and being in a state of intoxication while at the Malta International Airport on the night between June 12 and 13.

Frankish was also charged with causing damage to a door to the detriment of Malta International Airport and slightly injuring police sergeant Amanda Pickard, while Uche alone was charged with threatening police officers.

During the arraignment earlier this month, the magistrate heard how the two attempted to board an EasyJet flight at around 9pm while drunk.

When the pair refused to listen to cabin crew instructions, the police were called in. The situation escalated and the police officers had to call for backup from their colleagues at the Rapid Intervention Unit.

When the two were finally escorted to the police station at Malta International Airport, their aggressive behaviour continued.

During the incident, police had to taser the man.

Frankish kept up her aggressive behaviour, prosecutors said, kicking and smashing a wooden gate and causing some €436 worth of damage.

Magistrate Abigail Critien noted that the two had pleaded guilty at an early stage of the proceedings and fined them.

Frankish was ordered to pay for the damage caused and was bound, by a retraining order, not to approach the sergeant for a year.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone prosecuted.

Lawyer Alexia Vassallo was legal aid.