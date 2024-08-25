The Ukrainian community in Malta has celebrated the 33rd anniversary of their country gaining independence from the Soviet Union.

On Saturday evening, Ukrainian nationals gathered in Valletta for cultural performances including singing, dancing and live music, and speeches from diplomats and volunteers.

The celebrations marked two important dates in Ukraine’s history: ‘Flag Day’ on August 23 when the blue-yellow flag of Ukraine flew for the first time, and the day after, August 24, when the country adopted an act proclaiming its independence.

The celebrations in Valletta come at a difficult time for Ukraine, which is currently fighting a war against neighbouring Russia following the latter’s invasion of the country in February 2022.

Commenting on the significance of the day, the Ukrainian community said in statement it stood as a "symbol of the great unity of all Ukrainians”.

Ukrainians, the statement said, stood "shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of the whole world in defence of peace, justice, sovereignty and the right to self-determination.”

Diplomatic staff from USA, UK and France reaffirmed their countries’ support and continued assistance to Ukraine, while Malta4Ukraine charity co-founders Kateryna Katrashchuk-Caruana and Anthony Caruana thanked Maltese citizens, schools and businesses for their donations since the start of the war.

The event welcomed Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Malta, Ian Scerri; Acting Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the United States of America in Malta, Scott E. Woodard; Acting Chargé d'Affaires of the British High Commissioner in Malta, Tristan Gilchrist; Acting Chargé d'Affaires of the French Embassy in Malta, Christophe Jean; Acting Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Malta, Tadahiko Yamaguchi and High Commissioner for Australia in Malta, Matt Skelly.

Ukraine’s departure from the Soviet Union in 1991 came at a time of increasing independence sentiment across Eastern Europe.

Lithuania was the first country to declare its independence from the communist empire which collapsed entirely in December 1991, signalling the end of the Cold War and America’s emergence as the world’s dominant superpower.

In June, two Ukrainian journalists who worked on an Oscar-winning film documenting the siege of a Ukrainian city by Russian forces spoke to Times of Malta and a Spazju Kreattiv audience after a screening of their film 20 Days in Mariupol.

Speaking from the front lines of the war alongside photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, field producer Vasilisa Stepanenko paid homage to the Ukrainian citizens involved in the war effort, stressing “the real heroes are in real life all around us.”