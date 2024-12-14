On Friday evening, the facade of the President’s Palace in Valletta served as a canvas narrating the island's history, as Malta celebrated the 50th anniversary of becoming a Republic.

For the significant anniversary, the day’s celebrations reached their climax in the evening, when a spectacular audiovisual show 'L-Istorja, Aħna’ took place at St George’s Square.

During the occasion, President Myriam Spiteri Debono said this year’s celebration theme emphasises the need for all of us to reflect on Malta’s history and participate in writing its future.

She said the 50th anniversary is an opportunity to honour those who came before us and the sacrifices they made to bring us where we are today.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono during Republic Day 50th anniversary celebrations. Credit: DOI

“It should also allow us to reflect on where we stand now, and what we are prepared to do for those who come after us,” she said.

She also noted the persistent challenges, both locally and internationally, and stressed the importance of responding to them appropriately. She highlighted how material deprivation, social exclusion, over-development, and population growth, as relevant and pressing concerns.

Spiteri Debono concluded her speech by urging everyone to collectively pledge to continue Malta’s journey for the benefit of future generations and to raise and uphold Malta's name.

Photo: DOI

During his speech, Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasised that Republic Day was not just about honouring the past but about “laying the foundations” for a bright future.

He described the establishment of the Republic as a significant achievement of the Maltese people, noting how over the past 50 years, the nation shaped an identity rooted in strong family values.

“No nation can forget its roots,” he said.

“The sense of identity must be passed down to future generations,” he added, highlighting the importance of passing on Malta’s unique language and identity to future generations.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Friday evening. Credit: DOI

Abela said Malta’s sovereignty is based on its economic resilience and it is through “unity, hard work, and identity” that the nation can take the Republic forward into the next 50 years.

He said there will be further reforms in democracy and a focus on improving the quality of life for the Maltese people.

"We want to see our country leading the way in the green energy transformation, at the heart of the digital transition, celebrating the arts, and proudly showcasing the expressions of its artists," Abela said.

Photo: DOI

Festivals Malta through the National Festivities Committee- and in collaboration with the Office of the President organised various activities throughout the long weekend.

The day started with a pontifical Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral, followed by a ceremonial parade by the Armed Forces of Malta, who greeted President Myriam Spiteri Debono and Prime Minister Robert Abela among others in St George’s Square.

At noon, an investiture ceremony and medal awarding was held in the Grand Council Hall at the Grand Master’s Palace.