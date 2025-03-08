Times of Malta is collaborating with Wikimedia Community Malta to organise a Wikipedia editing workshop.

The online workshop is free to attend and will be held on Thursday, March 20.

Participation is open to anyone interested in learning how to edit Wikipedia, the world’s largest online encyclopaedia, and add information to its free open data library, Wikidata.

Anyone interested in taking part can register their interest by filling in a basic online form.

It is the second such workshop series being held, following an initial round that began in November.

The initiative is part of a longer-term collaboration between Times of Malta and Wikimedia Community Malta which sees academic Toni Sant serve as Times of Malta's Wikimedian-in-Residence.

As part of that collaboration, Times of Malta will be making a number of photos from its historic photo library available on Wikipedia for public use under a Creative Commons Licence.

"Following on from the first round of Wikipedia editor training offered in collaboration with the Times of Malta, we're now offering another opportunity for anyone interested in learning how Wikipedia actually works to attend our online training sessions," Sant said.

"We continue to offer this type of support towards enabling more people to help make the world's largest free encyclopedia an even better source of factual knowledge for all."

Times of Malta online editor Bertrand Borg encouraged readers to sign up for the workshop.

"Both Wikipedia and Times of Malta share a mission to inform their users while documenting history. We are proud to be helping Wikimedia Community Malta add to information in the public domain and thank them for their efforts to grow Wikipedia," Borg said.

To register your interest in attending the Wikipedia editing workshops, fill in the online registration form.