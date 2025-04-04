Evil Na’vi. Giant volcanoes. Airborne boats. The first-ever footage from Avatar: Fire and Ash, the sequel to two of the highest-grossing movies of all time, was debuted at the CinemaCon event on Thursday.

Out this December, the film “expands the beautiful world of Pandora and introduces two new clans,” explained star Zoe Saldana, from the stage of the Las Vegas convention of movie theatre owners.

Director James Cameron, speaking in a pre-recorded clip from New Zealand, where he is finishing the film, said the movie’s heroes must “face not only the human invaders, but new adversaries, the Ash People”.

