ARTS

Malta Festival of Ideas

The first edition of the Malta Festival of Ideas, being held from November 6 to 10, will feature engaging activities, including talks, presentations, exhibitions, workshops, concerts, readings, theatre and dance performances.

The festival brings together distinguished national and international academics, as well as visual and performing artists, alongside world-renowned speakers.

The event includes an opening concert by KorMalta on November 6 at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Valletta; a multi-disciplinary performance titled Ambjent Pinna! at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta on November 7; a 24-hour theatrical act on sustainability in Valletta’s underground from November 7 to 8; a contemporary dance performance, Utopia, by ŻfinMalta at the Casino Maltese in Valletta on November 8; and a closing symphonic concert by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra at the Grandmaster’s Hall, Hilton, St Julian’s, on November 9.

For all the details, visit https://festivalofideas.mt/.

ŻfinMalta is presenting its show Utopia at the Malta Festival of Ideas.

THEATRE

Valletta Early Opera Festival: Il Re Pastore

Mozart’s opera Il Re Pastore is being staged from November 8 to 10 at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta as part of the second edition of the opera festival.

Il Re Pastore (The Shepherd King) tells the tale of a young shepherd, Aminta, who is unexpectedly crowned king. As he navigates the complexities of royal duties and personal romance, he must reconcile his pastoral past with his new responsibilities.

The opera stars counter-tenor Federico Fiorio in the lead role of Aminta, Claire Debono as Tamiri, Raffaele Giordani as Agenore, Catherine Trottman as Elisa, and Nico Darmanin as Alessandro.

This year’s performance will also include a 28-piece orchestra – the Arianna Art Ensemble – under the direction of Giulio Brandi.

The event is organised by Festivals Malta in collaboration with the Manoel Theatre and is supported by the Ministry for the National Heritage, Arts and Local Government and Visit Malta.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Don Bosco Oratory Theatre of Victoria is staging the musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame for the first time in Malta. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by James Lapine, the musical is based on Victor Hugo’s novel and songs from the 1996 Disney film of the same name.

Ludwig Galea will interpret the main part of Quasimodo, while young artist Krista Mercieca will portray Esmeralda. Other performers include Andrew Buhagiar, Karl J. Buhagiar, George Camilleri, Louis Andrew Cassar, Fabian Galea, David Grech, Matthias Mercieca, and Casey Sacco.Musical director Mark Gauci will be conducting the orchestra, while the choir director is Antonella Rapa.

Artistic direction is in the hands of Jamie Camilleri, while Mario Grech and Frances Zammit are in charge of choreography. Scenography is by young Paul M. Cassar, together with a group of volunteers from the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre.

The show is being staged on November 9, 10 (matinee show), 16 and 17. Tickets can be obtained from the Don Bosco Oratory every day between 5 and 6pm, or by calling on 2155 6616 or 9948 7751. Online booking is also available via donboscogozo.org.

Ludwig Galea is playing the main role of Quasimodo.

Mid-djarju ta’ student fi skola tal-Knisja

Jamie Cardona plays himself and other characters in a solo play about his time as a teen at a Church school at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab.

Through his diary, the audience follows his mischievous journey while he questions the existence of God, what is right or wrong and how to attract girls, among others.

Directed by Vikesh Godhwani and written by Cardona himself, the comedy tackles the insecurities of young Maltese people and the (very slow) process of growth.

The show runs until November 24. Tickets from fmt.com.mt.

Jamie Cardona in Mid-djarju ta' student fi skola tal-Knisja. Photo: Owen Michael Grech

MUSIC

St Paul Choral Society: A Centenary Celebration

The St Paul Choral Society is presenting two fundraising concerts of sacred music for choir, soloists, organ and orchestra under the direction of Hugo Agius Muscat on November 8 at 7.30pm at St John’s Co-Cathedral and at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral on November 9.

The concert at St John’s is in aid of Hospice Malta and the one at St Paul’s is in aid of the Cathedral Organ Fund.

The programme includes G. Faure’s Requiem Mass, G. Puccini's Kyrie and Gloria from Messa di Gloria and C.V. Stanford's Te Deum in B flat major.

The concerts are being held on the 100th death anniversary of these composers.

Tickets for the St John concert are available here. For the concert at St Paul's, click here.

The St Paul Choral Society. Photo: Facebook

Harmony of Hope 2

The Research, Innovation and Development Trust of the University of Malta (RIDT), in collaboration with APS Bank, are presenting a concert of pop favourites at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, Msida, on November 8 at 7.30pm. The aim is not only to raise funds but to create awareness about ongoing cancer research at the University of Malta.

Twenty of Malta’s top singers will perform, accompanied by the Spiteri Lucas Band, under the direction of Mark Spiteri Lucas.

These include Cherylis Camilleri, Christina Karei Magrin, Dario Bezzina, Debbie Scerri, Eleonor Cassar, Georg Zammit, Ismael Grech, Ivan Spiteri Lucas, Jason Scerri, Krista Spiteri Lucas, Kurt Calleja, Laura Bruno, Lawrence Gray, Marie Claire Cappello, Martina Fenech, Mary Rose Mallia, Michaela Galea, Nicole Vella and Victorio Gauci.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Airport Impressions live in concert

Popular local band Airport Impressions is organising a special gig on November 8, featuring many of their original tracks.

Supporting them will be The Marmalades and 13 Years Later, who will perform an acoustic set.

The event will take place at the Xara Lodge, limits of Rabat. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Airport Impressions. Photo: Natasha Attard

Melodrama: Ozzy Lino live in concert

Singer Ozzy Lino is performing in concert at the City Theatre, Valletta, on November 8 at 8pm.

The event will see Ozzy Lino trying to capture the essence of every day human drama, offering a cathartic journey through the complexities of emotion and what the artist calls his own melodramatic journey through life.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Ozzy Lino. Photo: www.icamstudios.net

Kuraġġ

A concert organised by The Malta Community Chest Fund will take the audience on a journey of resilience, focusing on the uplifting stories of patients who, despite facing difficulties, have found moments of joy, hope and strength.

Taking place at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema on November 8 and 10, Kuraġġ will feature a unique selection of songs chosen by the patients themselves.

The Big Band Brothers, under the direction of Daniel Cauchi, will be accompanied by Ira Losco, The New Victorians, Gianluca Bezzina, MARA, and Pamela Bezzina, among other singers.

Tickets from tsmalta.com.

The Salesian Theatre in Sliema. Photo: Facebook

MISCELLANEOUS

Malta Book Festival

The Malta Book Festival will see authors, publishers, booksellers and other book-trade professionals come together at the MFCC in Ta' Qali from November 6 to 10.

This year’s theme #bindingworlds reflects both the physical process of creating a new title from idea to shelf, and the way a book can hold a whole world within its pages, offering readers an adventure in another time, place or planet.

There will be local and international guest authors such Paul Lynch and Anthony Horowitz, various talks and workshops, readings and book launches.

For all the programme details, click here. Also read the following articles: 'All you need to know about the 2024 Malta Book Festival' and 'Something for everyone at the Malta Book Festival'.

Malta Comic-Con

The event's poster

All things pop culture will be celebrated at the 2024 Malta Comic Con, being held for the first time at the Eden Arena in St Julian's on November 9 and 10.

The event annually draws die-hard comic book fans, dedicated gamers, aspiring artists and cosplayers.

This year's programme will see the participation of comic book artists and writers, who will showcase their works, panels and workshops, cosplay competitions and exclusive merchandise and collectibles on sale. There will also be a section dedicated to both table-top and console gaming, besides plenty of exhibitions.

Doors open from 11am to 7pm. For all the details, including how to get there, visit the event's Facebook page and maltacomiccon.com. Tickets from ticketmonti.com. Children under 11 years of age enter for free.

