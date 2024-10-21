THEATRE

Giovanna d’Arco

The Astra Theatre is staging Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Giovanna d’Arco, which was performed for the first and last time in 1852 at the Royal Opera House in Valletta.

Giovanna d’Arco tells the compelling and tragic story of Joan of Arc, the iconic 15th-century French warrior, and martyr. Composed by Verdi during his infamous anni di galera, the opera delves into the complexities of faith, duty and sacrifice, painting a vivid portrait of a fearless young woman who defied all odds to lead her nation.

The production is helmed by Astra’s director Enrico Stinchelli, known for his innovative approach to storytelling and meticulous attention to detail. The opera will be conducted by Astra’s maestro John Galea.

Sophie Gordeladze is playing the title role. She will be accompanied by tenor Giulio Pelligra as Carlo VII and baritone Badral Chuluunbaatar as Giacomo.

Giovanna d’Arco is being staged on October 24 and 26 at 7.30pm as part of the Festival Mediterranea which also includes a euphonium and piano recital on October 25 and a lecture on Verdi's tragic heroine on October 26. For more information and tickets, visit teatruastra.org.mt.

ToI TOI Next Gen 16+: Project Dictator

The event's poster

TOI TOI Next Gen is presenting a Rhum + Clay Production, originally commissioned and premiered at the New Diorama Theatre, the UK, at the Manoel Theatre Studio from October 24 to 27 at 8pm.

Project Dictator is a clown show informed and inspired by conversations with international artists living under authoritarian regimes.

It has been described as “surprising, disturbing and, at its conclusion desperately moving” by Whatson Stage.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Disney’s My Son Pinocchio – Geppetto’s Musical Tale

Centrestage Malta is putting on an adaptation of Disney’s classic animated film, My Son Pinocchio, based on the popular Carlo Collodi novel, at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, on October 25 and 26.

The new musical, which retells the story from Geppetto’s perspective, features the beloved songs When You Wish Upon a Star and I've Got No Strings, alongside a host of new songs by Oscar- and Grammy Award-winner and master melodist Stephen Schwartz. The show features a book by David I. Stern.

Clint Chircop will play Geppetto and Sam Scicluna Lewis will be Pinocchio.

Tiziana Calleja is the show’s artistic director, Abigail Brown is the vocal director and Genevieve Darmanin is the choreographer.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Coriolanus

Roaring Voices Youth Company is presenting a reimagined version of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus for the first time in Malta at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, from October 25 to 27.

Set in a post-apocalyptic Rome, where society is divided into two tribes − the powerful Greedy and the struggling Needy − Coriolanus explores themes of power, class conflict and loyalty. It is a visceral, raw and thought-provoking portrayal of a society on the brink of collapse.

The show will be under the direction of Mel Drake, who is replacing the late Polly March.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

The Salesian Theatre stage is all set for Coriolanus. Photo: Facebook/Teatru Salesjan

Għanjiet il-Baħħ

Following its sold-out run in the UK and a 2023 Olivier Award nomination, Blackout Songs by Joe White transfers to the Spazju Kreattiv Theatre in Valletta for a second weekend from October 25 to 27.

Under the direction of Toni Attard and translated into Maltese by Mark Vella, the play captures a chance encounter at an AA meeting that draws two individuals into a crazy, passionate bond.

Then later, once they are drinking again, they both have this almost-feeling that they might have met before.

The performance, in Maltese with English surtitles, features Jacob Piccinino and Simone Spiteri.

It is certified 16+. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Simone Spiteri and Jacob Piccinino in Għanjiet il-Baħħ. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin

The new queer musical in Maltese, penned by Luke Saydon, is being staged again from October 24 to 27.

Inspired by true Maltese queer stories, Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin is set in a secret club in the 1980s, where men feel free of all inhibitions. But one day, AIDS rears its ugly head and the music stops.

Directed by Denise Mulholland and movement directed by Chakib Zidi, the production stars Jamie Cardona, Luke Saydon, Ryan Grech, Raphael Pace and Josette Ciappara.

Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin is rated 15+ and will be performed at the Valletta Campus Theatre with Maltese surtitles today and with English surtitles on October 24 and 26.

For tickets, visit ticketline.com.mt.

This project is supported by Arts Council Malta, Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, MGRM & HIV Malta.

Raphael Pace in Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin. Photo: Lindsey Bahia

Danusan & Friends

Comedy duo Danusan and some special guests are presenting a new sketch show at the Junior College Auditorium until October 27.

The show is certified 14+. For tickets, log on to ticketmonti.com.

Brighton Beach Memoirs

MADC is presenting the Broadway classic Brighton Beach Memoirs by Neil Simon at its Playhouse in Santa Venera again from October 25 to 27 at 7.30pm.

The play is Simon’s semi-autobiographical bittersweet memoir as a young teen in 1937 living with his family in a crowded, lower middle-class Brooklyn walk-up.

Directed by Tyrone Grima, the coming-of-age comedy stars Antonella Axisa, Edward Caruana Galizia, Erica Muscat, Luke Chappell, Bernard Zammit, Thea Costa and Leah Grech.

Certified 14+, the play is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. It is supported by MCAST.

Tickets from madc.com.mt.

Brighton Beach Memoirs explores the complexities of family life. Photo: Justin Mamo

MUSIC

Frank Bonnici Quartet: Latin Film Music

The Frank Bonnici Quartet will be bringing a unique blend of film composition with the energy of Latin music at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta on October 22 at 7pm.

The quartet will be performing Brazilian scores, but also compositions from famous artists, as well as Bonnici’s recent work. Among others, they will be performing bossa nova, samba, merengue, salsa and rumba.

Led by classic and jazz pianist Frank Bonnici, now based in Prague and Germany, the quartet features Joe Camilleri on drums, Adrian Galea Lucas on percussion and Anthony Saliba on double bass.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

The Frank Bonnici Quartet. Photo: Facebook/MSA

Sustain-Delay: You Are the Instrument

The next event in the MSA’s Sustain-Delay programme will feature groundbreaking adventurous music that touches upon the human body's potential to create and interact with sound.

You Are the Instrument, being held at Palazzo de la Salle on October 23, will see performances by Dafne (Daphne Sammut), who will present a techno-infused soundscape that pulses with energy and emotion, and Accla (Adrian Camilleri), who blurs the line between performer and instrument. One is to expect a visceral exploration of sound, using the body's electricity, thumbing cables and raw energy to create a captivating and unpredictable sonic experience.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

An Evening of Operatic Arias

Tenor Nico Darmanin, a leading local exponent of the bel canto repertoire, is performing alongside soprano Elena Brazhnyk at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, on October 25 and 26 at 8pm.

They will be performing arias from popular works by Bellini, Donizetti, Puccini, Rossini and Verdi, accompanied on the piano by conductor Adrian Kelly.

For more information and tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt. Read more about the concert here.

Nico Darmanin

Journey Through Time

The Band of the Armed Forces of Malta is presenting a musical concert at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on October 26 at 7.30pm.

The event will see seasoned veterans from AFM Band performing a fusion of melodies alongside an array of young talents.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Under Einaudi’s Wings

Dutch pianist Frank Oppedijk, famous for his performances of Ludovico Einaudi's music, is presenting the best of Einaudi in a piano solo recital at the MSA seat, Palazzo de la Salle, in Valletta on October 26 and November 1 and 2.

All three concerts are sold out. The event is organised by Neoclassical Concerts Europe.

MISCELLANEOUS

AFM Open Day

The Armed Forces of Malta is opening its Haywharf Base in Floriana to the public on October 27 from 10am to 6pm.

Visitors can board maritime vessels, experience demonstrations, take part in hands-on workshops while children will have their own activities. There will also be an assault course, target shooting and demonstrations by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit.

Entrance is free.

Playcon

Malta’s largest gaming and e-sports festival is back at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali between October 24 and 27.

The first two days will include the B2B Summit, where leaders in game development, esports, and emerging technologies can share insights and collaborate, and educational visits.

The weekend will host activities for all ages, including esports tournaments and cosplay competitions among others. A number of exhibitors are also setting up shop at the venue.

For all the details and updates, visit playcon.gg and the festival’s Facebook page.

Gamers at a previous edition of Playcon. Photo: Facebook/Playcon

whatson@timesofmalta.com