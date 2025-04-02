Two farmers - backed by several organisations and residents - have written to the Lands Authority to withdraw its consent for a road to be built through Żurrieq agricultural land.

If the road is built through the fields, it could open up the area for three-storey buildings.

Robert Bondin Carter and Annalisa Schembri are insisting that it is unacceptable that land owned by the state and which still serves an essential agricultural purpose is being made available for private profit, at the expense of farmers, communities, and future generations.

Last month, the two farmers, whose families have for generations tilled government-owned land in an area known as Tal-Bebbux made a similar appeal through Times of Malta, urging the authorities to lead by example.

The site was added to the development zone when local plans were updated in 2006.

Times of Malta reported last year that a planning control application (PC/00068/22) had been submitted for the alignment of a new road through the arable land, connecting Triq il-Kanonku Vinċenz Balzan with Triq l-Imqabba.

The application also proposed residential zoning with a height limitation of three floors plus semi-basement. The applicant is Francis Spiteri, who owns Tal-Karmnu Construction Company. His architect is Mauro Debono.

The Lands Authority had told Times of Malta it had given the PA the go-ahead to evaluate the application, but said the government-owned agricultural land will be developed only if it benefits the community.

The applicant eventually submitted a revised proposal suggesting the site be developed for “social uses” and should include 750 square metres of public open space – however, the proposed height limitation remained three storeys plus semi-basement.

This did not change much for the objectors, of whom there are hundreds and include Żurrieq’s PL-led local council. In a fresh representation, the council reiterated its “full objection".

Hedgehogs are among the fauna nesting on site. Photo: Annalisa Schembri

This week, in a letter to the Lands Authority, Bondin Carter and Schembri noted that at a time when Malta was increasingly dependent on imported food and facing a global climate crisis, the decision to eliminate productive, cultivated farmland for development was deeply troubling.

They are calling on the authority to revoke its consent and halt the planning process before more harm is done.

The two are backed by Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi, Għaqda Residenti taż-Żurrieq, Malta Youth in Agriculture (MaYA), Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Il-Kollettiv, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust – FEE Malta, Ramblers’ Association of Malta and The Archaeological Society Malta.