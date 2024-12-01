With the introduction of new workplace safety legislation, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) has launched a national awareness campaign to highlight its role as a key resource for workers and employers across Malta.

“We want everyone to know that we are here to listen to their concerns and offer support,” says OHSA CEO, Josianne Cutajar. “OHSA can serve as a point of reference for clarification, for example, or if someone isn’t sure if their workplace is following proper safety protocols.”

The implementation of new legislation marks just one step in a broader mission to transform workplace safety culture in Malta. “We need a fundamental shift in how health and safety is perceived and implemented across all sectors,” Cutajar explains. “This isn’t just about new rules – it’s about creating a culture where workplace safety becomes everyone’s priority.”

This cultural transformation demands involvement from across society, as workplace safety extends far beyond company walls, she goes on to say. “Every community member has a personal connection to this issue. Whether they work themselves or have loved ones who head off to their jobs each morning, the wellbeing of workers touches countless lives.”

The path to enhanced safety standards, therefore, is built on collaboration between multiple stakeholders – and OHSA emphasises that meaningful progress requires the coordinated efforts of regulatory authorities, government bodies, business owners and workers themselves, with each playing a vital role in creating safer workplaces.

A significant aspect of OHSA’s mission is ensuring workers know they can reach out through the 138 helpline – not just for construction-related concerns, but for any workplace safety issue. “The 138 line is for all workers, and we want people to use it. Whatever the sector, we’re here to take action on any concerns,” reminds Cutajar.

The authority’s mandate has evolved significantly to encompass a comprehensive range of workplace challenges. Beyond traditional physical safety concerns, OHSA now addresses crucial aspects of employee wellbeing, including mental health issues, harassment, bullying and the psychological impacts of remote work arrangements.

One concerning trend has emerged: over the past five years, just two workers filed harassment complaints with OHSA. This strikingly low number suggests a critical awareness gap among workers about the full scope of the authority’s protective services, asserts Cutajar: “Many may not realise that OHSA’s support extends beyond physical safety to safeguard their complete workplace wellbeing,” she continues. “To strengthen our capacity in this area, OHSA is actively recruiting psychologists and building specialised competencies to address mental health concerns in the workplace.”

Meanwhile, the authority can handle both complete formal complaints and anonymous reports, adapting its approach accordingly. This flexibility ensures workers feel comfortable coming forward with concerns, without fear of repercussions.

For employers, OHSA provides guidance on implementing proper safety measures and conducting risk assessments. Under the new legislation, these assessments must be carried out by recognised competent persons from official registers. “We’re here to help businesses understand their responsibilities and implement the right protocols,” says Cutajar.

OHSA’s approach includes specialised surveillance units covering various sectors, from construction to industries working with hazardous materials. The authority is also addressing emerging challenges, such as the health risks associated with remote working, including sedentary behaviour and work-life balance issues.

Equally, a streamlined legal framework has changed the way OHSA handles workplace safety violations. The authority can now issue rapid legal notices and guidelines without creating new legislation, while introducing a more nuanced approach to penalties. Administrative breaches – such as documentation issues – can result in fines up to €20,000, while serious criminal violations may incur penalties of up to €50,000.

This reformed system also offers greater flexibility in resolution, allowing violators to either pay fines directly (serving as an admission of guilt), appeal administrative cases to a dedicated tribunal, or proceed to court for disputed criminal matters. It marks a significant departure from the previous system’s limited options of either a basic €250 fine or lengthy court proceedings, creating a more efficient and proportionate enforcement mechanism.

The nature of the framework is intrinsically preventive: through it, OHSA aims to encourage a safety mindset that is proactive rather than reactive. After all, employers have a legal obligation to undertake a risk assessment and then inform their employees of the risks, who must abide by the safety rules set in place.

It’s a two-way street of collaboration, concludes Cutajar. “Whether you’re working in an office, shop, factory or remotely from home, workplace safety is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Through our enhanced legal framework, expanded services and a commitment to both physical and psychological wellbeing, OHSA stands ready as your partner in creating safer workplaces across Malta. We urge every worker and employer to be part of this transformation. Reach out through our 138 helpline, because every concern matters and every action counts towards building a stronger safety culture.”

For more information or to report workplace safety concerns, contact OHSA through the 138 helpline.