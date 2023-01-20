Air Malta has launched Lisbon as a new route for summer 2023.

Lisbon is the fifth new destination in the airline’s route expansion for summer, in addition to Naples, Nice, Palermo and Tel Aviv.

Flights to Lisbon will be twice weekly - on Mondays and Thursdays. They will continue until October 26.

The scheduled evening flights will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft offering both a business and an economy service.

This expanded growth in summer scheduled operations will see Air Malta linking 23e major cities across Europe, the UK and the Middle East with Malta.