Obituaries

BORG. On August 10, CESARIN, of Mellieħa, residing in Mosta, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Maria, his daughters Doreen and her husband Marco Spiteri Binett, Victoria and Natal Falzon, his grandchildren Alexia and her husband John Micallef, Daniela, Giuseppe and Damien, his brothers and sisters, in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, August 12, at 2pm, for Our Lady of Victories parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Omm il-Ħniena Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COLEIRO. On August 9, GEORGE, of Qormi, aged 56, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his sisters Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and her husband Edgar Preca, Carmen and her husband Charles, Josanne and her husband John, Rose and her husband Raymond, and Ruth and her husband Generoso, his beloved nephews and nieces, their respective spouses and children, many relatives, and numerous friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, August 12, at 8am for St George’s parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere celebrating his continued life in Christ will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Fondazzjoni Nazareth, Żejtun, Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Fondazzjoni Arka, Għajnsielem, Gozo, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our dear father ANTON, of Qala, Gozo, today the 25th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayer. His family.

HARDING. In loving memory of our dearest parents HUGH and MARIAN on the ninth anniversary of their passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Karin, Rhona and their families.

SCOREY – HAROLD. On the 48th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Jeffrey, Joan, Brian, in-laws and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

VINCENTI HERRERA – MARIA, who was called to join Our Saviour on 12.8.1955. Nothing can ever take away a love the heart holds dear. Love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – MARY ROSE, née Pullicino, 18.4.1914-12.8.2001. Sweet memories of mummy, so loving, so loved, so missed. May you rest in peace, perfect peace. Until we meet again, may the Lord hold you in the palm of His hand. Michael, Tony, Joanna and all her loved ones.

In Memoriam JANE MIZZI Today being the fifth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Francis, her daughters Alison and her husband Omar, Marilyn and her husband Carlo, her grandchildren Ian Rhys, Ylenia, Anya May, Emily, relatives and friends. We will hold you i n our heart until we can hold you again in heaven Lord, grant her eternal rest

