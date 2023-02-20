The Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers (KTP) is introducing guidelines for projects within the buffer zones of megalithic temples in Malta.

This is the first time the KTP has introduced such rules for UNESCO buffer zones, which traditionally would be up to the Planning Authority to enforce.

By law, architects and civil engineers who breach directives issued by the KTP can be disciplined by that entity. Disciplinary action can range from a simple admonition to a suspension of their professional warrant, depending on the gravity and extent of the breach.

"As professionals in the field of architecture and engineering, it is imperative that we approach the design and planning of development projects within the buffer zones of UNESCO World Heritage Sites with the utmost care and sensitivity," the chamber said in a statement on Monday.

The directive sets out the limitations on the type of development that can be carried out close tomegalithic temples and also provides technical guidance on, among others, the material used in such projects.

Just last year, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage greenlighted plans to build a three-floor, 27-apartment block near the megalithic Ġgantija temples after original plans were scaled down.

The proposed development, which would replace an old building and a field on Triq il-Parsott, in Xagħra is just 150 metres away from the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Gozo.

What does the architects' directive say?

The height, bulk, and massing of the development should be in proportion to the surrounding environment.

Development that alters the views or vistas of and from the megalithic temples, their buffer zones and the surrounding landscape is not acceptable.

Architects must follow international conservation charters such as the UNESCO World Heritage Convention and the International Council on Monuments and Sites charters, including the Venice Charter, the Burra Charter, and the Nara Document on Authenticity that provide guidelines on the use of material, techniques, and designs consistent with the original character of the site.

Architects should carry out an archaeological impact assessment before submitting a planning application.

They should also consult with heritage authorities and organisations, such as the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and Heritage Malta, to ensure that the development proposal is also consistent with their heritage policies and guidelines.

Chamber members must continuously monitor and review the development to ensure it remains compliant with the relevant planning regulations, policies, and guidelines.