What a joke the Planning Authority is! Not only does it permit offending structures to proliferate on virgin land, but it grossly fails its duty to enforce its own rulings and those of the Environmental and Planning Review Tribunal! It is definitely not an authority, but an entity that has been doctored into a subordinate rubber-stamp to the wishes of the ruthless and unprincipled, and politically-potent speculators.

The scandalous Baħrija ‘sheep farm’, permitted by the Planning Commission led by Elizabeth Ellul, springs directly to mind, over which even the PA’s own Agricultural Advisory Committee poured shameful contempt. A PA worthy of its name would, for once, return the site back to its natural state. The same applies to the illegally-built garage complex overlooking the protected Mosta valley. Give the land back to nature!

And what about the large amount of illegal structures and unsightly contraptions spoiling the integrity of the countryside and/or depriving peaceful access by ramblers. The list of pending enforcement actions against illegalities in the countryside is endless, yet the PA remains unaffected in passive quiescence, and the law-breakers continue to enjoy the fruits of their crime; very typical of the local state of affairs.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli last month launched ‘Project Green’, a new agency that will be responsible to implement several environmental projects around Malta and Gozo over the next seven years. She said the project will focus on afforestation, the reclamation of land for more open and green spaces, as well as the regeneration of spaces that have been left abandoned, stressing that sustainability will be key. She promised Project Green will coordinate with ministries, agencies and local councils to strengthen the environment for a better quality of life for children, families and the elderly.

Kudos to the minister for including the detail of coordinating with ministries, and we wish her the best of luck. This is something that has never succeeded with consecutive administrations since Independence! It will certainly be no mean task to get the Planning Authority in line with getting permits approved sensibly, systematically and specific to policy. It will be no mean task to get the Lands Authority to replace tables, chairs and commercial paraphernalia on sidewalks and promenades with pots and plants. We are not holding our breath.

First things first though: save the green that remains by protecting the Maltese countryside against further speculation.

Alex Vella is honorary president of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta.