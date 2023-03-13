The Old Motors Club will hold a static show of vintage and classic cars on Sunday March 19 at Dar tal-Providenza home for persons with disabilities in Siggiewi.

The purpose of the activity is to raise funds for the home.

All owners of vintage and classic cars are welcome to join the event which runs between 9am and noon.

The Old Motors Club is rooted in charitable events having been set up more than 35 years ago by a group of friends who got together to raise funds for charity. It is now the biggest club for classic car enthusiasts in Malta and operates from a clubhouse in Mosta.

www.oldmotorsclub.com