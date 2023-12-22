FA Trophy holders Birkirkara were handed a comfortable start to their title defence when they were drawn to face Challenge League side Attard but last year’s finalists Floriana have a tricky start to the campaign when they take on fellow Premier League rivals Naxxar Lions.

Friday’s draw of the FA Trophy Last 32 provided little drama as the majority of the big guns in the Premier League were all-handed winnable ties next month.

Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans picked Challenge League side Lija Athletic while Marsaxlokk were handed a southern derby against Żejtun Corinthians.

Mosta and Santa Lucia were handed what could be tricky ties when they face two teams who are harbouring hopes of promotion to the Premier League this season in the form of Pieta Hotspurs and Marsa.

