Keith Schembri testifies at a public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia on Monday.

Schembri served as chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister under Joseph Muscat until he resigned in late November 2019, just hours before being arrested in connection with Caruana Galizia's murder. He was later released without charge.

The man facing charges of complicity in that assassination, millionaire business mogul Yorgen Fenech, has claimed that his childhood friend Schembri had told him to "find someone to kill Daphne".

Schembri and Fenech were close, sharing a WhatsApp chat group together with Muscat and speaking on the phone just hours before Fenech was arrested aboard his yacht as he sailed out of Malta.

Caruana Galizia frequently wrote about Schembri, exposing offshore structures he and former minister Konrad Mizzi set up and alleging in April 2017 that the former chief of staff took kickbacks on sales of Maltese passports. Schembri was arrested earlier this year by police investigating that claim. He has not been charged.

The inquiry is led by three judges: Michael Mallia, Joseph Said Pullicino and Abigail Lofaro.

They have been asked to ascertain whether the state caused a real immediate risk to Carauna Galizia's life, as well as whether it had effective deterrents and criminal investigative powers in place.

The Caruana Galizia family has its own legal representatives in the inquiry: they are Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi, both lawyers and PN MPs.

The inquiry has heard from all sorts of people over the past year, from OPM workers to journalists and ministers. Few witnesses, however, have been as anticipated at Schembri and his former boss, Joseph Muscat.

Muscat spent five hours testifying at the inquiry two weeks ago.

The session is scheduled to begin at 9.30am.

The session is scheduled to begin at 9.30am.