The Malta Society of Arts (MSA) has published a significant publication titled Palazzo De La Salle: Genesis and Evolution to coincide with the celebrations of the society’s 100 years at the palazzo.

The publication is an illustrated hardback volume containing 240 pages that bring together a collection of new essays penned by local academics and well-known personalities.

These essays aim to offer new perspectives on the history of the palazzo and shine a spotlight on some of the names who have either lived, worked, exhibited or performed there in its 400-year history.

MSA president Adrian Mamo remarks that the publication of Palazzo de La Salle: Genesis and Evolution commemorates the 100 years that the MSA has been the custodian of Palazzo de La Salle.

These essays aim to offer new perspectives on the history of the palazzo

Edited by Caroline Miggiani and Gabriel Zammit, the book contains 14 essays penned by well-known local scholars as well as personalities, most of whom were approached due to their past or present connection with the building or with the Malta Society of Arts.

An interior view of Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta. Photo: Alex Attard

The subjects of the essays are varied, but they all offer well-researched facts, while also offering new perspectives on some of the subjects tackled.

The society says Palazzo de La Salle: Genesis and Evolution is more than a marker for an important milestone – “both the palazzo and the publication are storehouses of memory: they preserve traces of Malta’s political, historical and cultural changes within their walls”.

The official launch of Palazzo de La Salle: Genesis and Evolution will take place on Thursday, August 17 at 7pm at the palazzo itself, in a joint launch of both the publication and the MSA’s members exhibition titled The Archive, which also forms part of the MSA’s 100 years at Palazzo de La Salle celebrations.

Palazzo de La Salle: Genesis and Evolution is a publication by the Malta Society of Arts and is published by Midsea Books. The book is on sale at the Malta Society of Arts and in selected branches of Agenda Bookshops for the price of €70. For more info, call the Malta Society of Arts on 2124 4400. The MSA thanks the president and committee of the MSA, photographers Alex Attard, Manuel Ciantar and Mark Scicluna, manager of the MSA Joe Scerri, The National Archives of Malta, Muża, Joseph Mizzi of Midsea Books, all the contributing authors, as well as past Honorary presidents of the MSA.