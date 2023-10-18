Robert Camilleri Azzopardi O.F.M., a Maltese bishop in Honduras, died on Tuesday aged 72, the Archbishop’s Curia said.

In a statement, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Gozo bishop Anton Teuma, and auxiliary bishop Joseph Galea Curmi paid tribute to Camilleri Azzopardi, who was in charge of the diocese of Comayagua and his dedicated life.

Camilleri Azzopardi was born in Ħamrun in April 1951.

He joined the Franciscan Minors and was ordained priest in 1975.

He started his missionary work in Honduras three years later and was ordained bishop in 2001.

He started serving in the diocese of Comayagua in 2004.

Last year, he was chosen president of the Episcopal Conference of Honduras.