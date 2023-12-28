Bernard Grech on Thursday marked 46 years from the murder of his cousin and letterbomb victim Karin Grech.

Karin was killed aged 15 as she opened a letter addressed to her father in 1977, at the height of a doctors' strike.

Her father Edwin, a gynaecologist, had at the time returned from the UK to work in government hospitals. Grech later served as minister for social policy in the Alfred Sant government between 1996 and 1998.

Edwin died in March aged 94.

Grech said on Thursday the murder remained a stain on Malta's history and a dark day for his family.

"My uncle Edwin now knows who killed his daughter not because the case has been solved, but because he died. Justice on earth has not yet been served," Grech said in a Facebook post.

"It's my duty to renew my call on the police to do everything possible - no matter the passing of time - to solve this murder and others."