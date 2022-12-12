No one has applied for appointment to the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri confirmed in parliament.
He told Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina that although there was one application, it was subsequently withdrawn.
The call for applications closed on November 25.
The post became vacant when Deputy Commissioner Alexandra Mamo resigned. She was in the post for two years and had also led the financial crimes unit.
