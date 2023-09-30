Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech met with MCESD members on Friday, as it sought to strengthen lines of communication with social partners.

Grech gave members of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development a presentation titled ‘An economic vision for a better life in our country’ during the meeting, held at the parliament building.

The PN leader expressed concern about Malta’s current economic model and said the country was overpopulated. Power cuts in the summer and overburdened health and education systems were a clear sign of this, he said.

He told MCESD members that the PN is keen to consult broadly and had organised the meeting to get a better sense of what the country’s economy needs to prosper.

Video: PN

MCESD chairperson David Xuereb said that the council wanted to strengthen its discussions with the Opposition.

The council meeting included representatives of the General Workers Union, UĦM Voice of the Workers, For U.M, CMTU, MHRA, MEA, Chamber of SMEs, Malta Chamber of Commerce, Civil Society Committee and Gozo Regional Committee.

Grech was accompanied by party MPs Robert Cutajar, Claudette Buttigieg, Jerome Caruana Cilia, Alex Borg, Ivan J. Bartolo Mario Demarco and Ivan Castillo.