As major renovation works at Sliema’s Teatru Salesjan soon come to an end, the Planning Authority has committed a further €138,000 towards the project's completion.

The funding is part of the PA’s Development Planning Fund (DPF), and in total, the PA has committed over €230,000 towards the renovation project.

Renovation works at the popular theatre have been ongoing since 2019, and ensure that the space will meet today’s standards and provide practitioners with a professional set-up.

A site visit took place on Saturday and was led by the Executive Director of Teatru Salesjan Fr Robert Falzon in the presence of the Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, the PA’s Development Planning Fund Chairperson Perit Ray Farrugia, and the Sliema mayor John Pillow .

The multi-functional space will provide a more comfortable environment for audiences of different abilities, age groups and mobilities.

The theatre is expected to open its doors to the public in February 2024.

“I truly believe that this project is of paramount importance because it is related to education and culture, most of all it is an investment in the Sliema community,” Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said.

Chairperson of the PA’s DPF, Ray Farrugia said Teatru Slaesjan is a landmark space that has served as a place of creativity and entertainment in Sliema and will make the arts closer to the people.

“With these additional funds, we will cover the expenses associated with the rendering of the walls, side garden flooring and planting of new trees, electrical works and auditorium curtains” added Farrugia.

Back in September 2021, the Authority had committed €92,000 to cover expenses associated with the restoration of all apertures surrounding the building, maintenance works to the façade, including the two stone balconies and renovation of the ornamental metal works along the existing garden along the theatre’s side.

A site visit of the theatre took place on Saturday morning. Photo: PA

Situated in the residential part of Sliema, Teatru Salesjan is the oldest existing theatre in the locality and one of the oldest working theatres in Malta.

Founded in 1908 Teatru Salesjan was a popular source of entertainment for the public. The 1930s were a pivotal moment in the history of the theatre when Carmelo Galea, a Maltese Salesian Brother, returned to his home country from Modica in Sicily. After his arrival, the theatre increased its artistic output, particularly when it came to music.

After his death in the 1970s, the theatre kept on running under the theatre group Atturi Salesjani, until the management, eventually changed hands in 2011.

.Above the Teatru Salesjan proscenium is a very special painting in oil on stone by Maltese artist Giuseppe Calì. The painting depicts The Virtues of Mankind; Faith, Honesty, Morals, Knowledge and Goodness, and was inaugurated in 1910 by Don Allegra.