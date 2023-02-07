Stefan Caruana is to be nominated for the post of organisational secretary of the Nationalist Party, succeeding Rudolph Marmara who resigned after 18 months in the job.

The nomination will be made to the party executive by general secretary Michael Piccinino, the party said.

Caruana is a music and theatre studies teacher and minority leader at Gudja council. He unsuccessfully contested the last general election.

The party thanked Marmara, who will stay in the post until he hands over to Caruana.