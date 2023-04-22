An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 shook Malta early on Saturday morning, jolting thousands.

The tremor was felt in several parts of Malta around 12.20am, sparking a flurry of comments on social media, despite the late hour.

The eight earthquakes that cracked Malta

The tremor struck towards the south east of the island, around 129 kilometres off, close to where several other quakes hit throughout the beginning of this year.

The shake was also felt in neighbouring Sicily and Libya.