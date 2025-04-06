Transitions, which opened yesterday in Gozo’s Il-Haġar Museum, is a retrospective exhibition of the work of artist Norbert Francis Attard, founder of Valletta Contemporary, and a man who has been a significant influence on the contemporary art scene in Malta for many years.

Immaculately curated by Nikki Petroni, the collection is presented in a number of sections, each described as a ‘transition’ relating to a time of change in Attard’s life, new studio spaces and periods of creativity that fell between the specific projects to which he turned his focus.

Read the full story at Times2.