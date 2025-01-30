In large countries, afforestation is a proactive strategy for enhancing environmental health and reducing the effects of climate change by focusing on areas that have historically been devoid of forests.

Moreover, numerous economic advantages result from large-scale afforestation, including increased employment, income and support for sustainable development.

In small countries like Malta, the economic advantages of afforestation may not be obvious, though there are undoubted benefits. What is certain is that the social benefits of promoting afforestation projects are crucial for the community’s well-being.

Notably, a groundbreaking afforestation initiative is taking root in Malta, ambitiously aiming to double the island’s afforestation land over the next 15 years.

Propelled by the enthusiasm of Antoine Garland, a landscaping entrepreneur, this project, named Project Heal, aims to have 177,000 trees planted in the next 15 years. Garland argues that this project will create spaces where people can enjoy life’s simple pleasures: “This is not a short-term project by one that lasts forever,” he said.

One direct economic and environmental benefit of this project will be its support to the apiary industry, which has been facing challenging times in the last years because of diseases affecting bees and the shortage of trees and flora that bees need to make honey.

The social benefits of afforestation underpin the viability of this project with the support that the government and the community should give. Ultimately, the benefits of afforestation encompass social dimension and enhance quality of life.

The country’s increasing urbanisation, the irreversible encroachment on our fragile rural environment and the often ineffective government initiatives to promote the green agenda must motivate local communities to support initiatives like Project Heal.

Residents get a sense of ownership and accountability when participating in activities like planting trees, upkeep of wooded land and monitoring.

The project’s promoters understand the importance of engaging the community in this project to guarantee its long-term success. Garland calls for landowners, professionals and the public to help. He argues: “We need dedicated people who love the country.” And he appeals for assistance with skills such as physical labour, legal expertise, or architecture.

Garland also adopts the right strategic approach to ensure this project’s success. He appeals to owners of land suitable for afforestation to make this land available for planting trees. Hopefully, the response of landowners will be generous and an example of how to enrich society beyond economic growth.

We are not holding our breath. Sadly, we have seen too many examples where land will ultimately be sold to the highest bidder with potential gardens being sacrificed for more development.

Perhaps the best enabler that will guarantee this project’s success is the promoters’ involvement in the education process. The love of nature and the long-term benefits of protecting our fragile environment must be inculcated in the minds of children and young people at every stage of their education. It may take a generation to achieve this aim but it is the surest way of upgrading the community’s commitment to do their part.

Project Heal adopts the right approach when it prioritises planting indigenous trees. Past commercial experiences have shown how certain quick-growing species can negatively affect soil health, reduce local biodiversity, or deplete the scarce water supplies. Inadequate afforestation efforts can disturb natural ecological systems, facilitate the spread of tree diseases, or lead to land degradation.

By addressing ecological concerns, employing sustainable practices and actively involving the communities, Project Heal lays the foundation for a more sustainable and prosperous future. Thet deserve all the support they can get.