Updated 2pm

The Education Minister on Friday slammed a decision by MCAST to allow uniformed police officers to patrol its campuses and carry out searches on students.

On Thursday, MCAST said the patrols are aimed at reinforcing safety and security measures.

The officers, it said, would carry out searches on students or their belongings if they had reasonable suspicion they were carrying prohibited or stolen items.

But on Friday morning, Clifton Grima said he "absolutely disagrees" with MCAST's decision and will take "immediate" action.

"This decision, which was taken on an administrative level, does not have my support," he said.

While acknowledging challenges at the MCAST campuses "like at any campus in the world", he said no issues at MCAST required such "drastic action".

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri also expressed his disapproval of the measure.

He explained that apart from ensuring public order, the Police Force also deployed its officials - against payment - for extra duties at public and private entities.

In recent weeks, MCAST's administration asked for such a service, he said.