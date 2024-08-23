Celia Falzon, the former boss of Mater Dei Hospital, has been appointed CEO of state jobs agency JobsPlus.

Falzon resigned from her top hospital job in May, citing personal reasons. Her resignation followed that of Carmen Ciantar from her role as head of the Foundation for Medical Services.

She will now lead Jobsplus, the government said in a statement on Friday morning. Falzon takes over that job from Leonid McKay, who only served as agency CEO for a few months before being appointed Labour Party's new CEO last week. McKay takes over that job from Randolph Debattista, who quit for unspecified reasons.

Falzon, who holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and is specialised in strategic planning, spent four years as CEO of Mater Dei Hospital, the country's largest public hospital.

She took on that job February 2020, just weeks before COVID-19 hit Malta.

As Mater Dei CEO, she led the hospital through the tense and stressful period of the pandemic, when all eyes were on the health system.

Prior to that role, Falzon was CEO of the Pharmacy of Your Choice (POYC) scheme and chief of Regulatory Affairs at the Malta Communications Authority.