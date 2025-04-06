Strickland House is the only new build development in Valletta – what advantages and flexibility does this carry?

Strickland House gave us the unique opportunity to create something from scratch at the site of the former Times of Malta building in Valletta.

Being Valletta’s only new build development means we are able to develop high-end residences with all the modern facilities and amenities which one could desire in luxurious homes. This includes, for instance, underground parking, concierge service and a back-up generator for uninterrupted power supply. Moreover, we have the flexibility to utilise spaces to create a development which is bold and beautiful, while seamlessly integrating contemporary comforts.

It does certainly free us of the constraints which one may see in old buildings with sometimes awkward and restrictive uses of space. Nonetheless, while having a blank canvas, we were acutely aware of the necessity to treat the development with the sensitivity demanded by our capital city and befitting of the prestigious location.

Therefore, the design of this building was both a great opportunity and a huge challenge in that we had to blend all the qualities one expects of the most luxurious new builds with a finish that respects the historical context of its spectacular location. We are delighted with the outcome of our team’s work in creating a proposition which we believe does indeed do justice to the opportunity at Strickland House.

What will the development consist of?

The development will comprise a total of 37 beautifully designed, luxury residences. This will include 36 high-end apartments, of which four will be penthouses, and a townhouse. These are being developed over six floors above a car park with 54 resident-only parking spaces.

The entrance lobby will feature a stunning double-height ceiling where one will find the concierge ready to greet residents and otherwise assist residents with their needs. Naturally, there will also be a comfortable waiting area for guests.

The lobby leads onto a spectacular, grand courtyard which will form the central core of the building. A skylight will allow the courtyard to be flooded with natural light. The courtyard will include a lounge area for residents and their guests to relax in a tranquil atmosphere surrounded by greenery and a beautiful water feature. One will also find open walkways overlooking the courtyard lounge area which will link the apartments at all levels.

Every element of the development has been considered carefully – from the finishes of the residences which are of the highest standards to the intricacies of the façade.

What role does the location – vicinity to Grand Harbour, Auberge de Castille, Upper Barrakka Gardens – play?

The design of Strickland House is a function of its context within a historical and spectacular location. The building will be finished and proportioned in an elegant way, blending intricacy and simplicity so as to fit seamlessly into its environment. It will be a timeless and sensitive addition to its distinguished surroundings.

The entrance to Strickland House.

While deploying modern engineering, we are resolute in our intention to respect Valletta’s centuries-old architecture and maintaining its scope as one of Europe’s grand capitals. This intention is reflected, for example, in the level of detail one will find in the façade of the building. Being the exterior face of the building, it was crucial that it would express our vision for the building fitting gracefully in its surroundings.

In terms of the interior of the building, we have also drawn inspiration from the finest architecture in the capital. Particularly, the grand courtyard, which lies at the core of the building and creates a serene, light atmosphere, is modelled on the internal courtyards of palaces and other grand buildings found in Valletta.

Strickland House is also steeped in history – how is this reflected in the overall design?

Certain elements of the building design do indeed pay homage to the history of the site. For example, the main entrance of the building has been designed based on a similar alignment and proportion of the old entrance into the building. Its size and proportions give it a sense of subtle grandeur, without being too imposing as compared to palace entrances.

More than that however, I believe that the best way to honour the history of Strickland House, as well as Malta’s capital city as a whole, is to create a landmark development which will stand on its own merits and endure the test of time.

We had the great fortune of working with Martin Xuereb on this project. As someone who grew up in Valletta, his passion for this project matched ours and together we were able to bring to life our vision for this development. It is very exciting to see this vision go from an idea, through to a project on paper and now seeing it come to fruition through the hard work of our dedicated team.

What added value does the context of Valletta give Strickland House – and vice versa?

Valletta is one of Europe’s finest capital cities. One cannot help but be drawn in by its rich culture, history and tradition. From the numerous auberges built by the Knights to beautiful churches, museums and the Manoel Theatre, there are endless opportunities to immerse oneself in its art, architecture and history. To boot, Valletta boasts a burgeoning gastronomy scene. The prospect of having all of this on one’s doorstep is an irresistible proposition.

At the same time, Strickland House will bring something to Valletta which to date one does not have in terms of a new development built and finished to the highest standards of luxury and comfort. This will be a new landmark worthy of our beautiful capital that will bring with it an unprecedented living experience.

This combination is what makes the project unique.

What kind of prospective owners will Strickland House attract?

Strickland House doubtless represents a unique opportunity to own the most luxurious of modern homes in Malta’s capital city. The number of residential units is limited, and we have already experienced enormous interest from buyers, both local and foreign.

Whether it’s a Maltese family looking to upgrade their home to something exceptional, foreigners seeking out a high-end base in Malta or others looking to lay down roots in Malta’s capital, all recognise that this is a rare development which would be a wonderful investment in their family’s future.