Hundreds of flaming torches lit up the night on Maundy Thursday as the country observed a solemn evening of prayer and reflection on the start of the Easter triduum.

St George's Square in Valletta was transformed with hundreds of fire bowls creating a powerful Holy Week installation.

Preparing the fire bowl installation at St George's Square in Valletta. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The flickering flames turned the square into a poignant focal point of reflection, blending tradition and spectacle.

The firebowl installation will be lit on Friday as well from 7pm onwards.

Meanwhile, Siġġiewi was once again the focus of one of Malta's most popular pilgrimages as thousands flocked to walk up the hill to the Laferla Cross where the path was illuminated by flaming torches and candlelight.

In a rather exceptional moment, the Starlink satellite constellation could be clearly seen in the sky right above the Salib ta' L-Għolja hill.

The Starlink satellite constellation can be seen above the Salib ta' l-Għolja hill outside Siġġiewi on Thursday evening. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier The Laferla Cross towers over Siġġiewi on Thursday evening. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Hundreds of people walked up the hill to the Laferla Cross on Thursday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier People walking up Salib ta' l-Għolja in prayer towards the Laferla Cross on Thursday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

At one point one of the torches blew up into a fireball. No injuries were reported and the fire was stamped out immediately before it could spread.