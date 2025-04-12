More than 500 youngsters are actively shaping their communities after 65 local and regional councils set up dedicated children’s councils within their structures.

Conceived by former President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, the Children’s Local Councils form part of the Regional Interactive Guiding Hub & Training Society (RIGHTS).

The RIGHTS project was among 10 European proposals to secure EU funding in December 2023 and built on a vision Coleiro Preca encouraged over a decade ago, when the first children’s council was established.

Now almost 18 months into the project, the plan is starting to bear fruit.

The Coleiro Preca-led Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, Education Ministry, Local Government Ministry and Local Councils Association have all worked together to create structures allowing children to be involved in local councils’ work.

Alison Zerafa Civelli (left) and Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca are shown around the Kirkop event. Photo: MFWS

Sixty-five out of 68 councils across Malta and Gozo have set up children's councils, up from 39 as of last December.

“By involving children in local decision-making, we are unlocking fresh perspectives that will lead to meaningful improvements in our community. These youngsters are leaders; leaders of new ideas who approach life with open minds and open hearts,” Coleiro Preca said, urging children to remain curious and to continue asking questions in their quest for the truth.

“You are the first children in our islands’ history that will be writing a new chapter… We are already witnessing these changes at a local level,” she said.

The former president cited an example from Żebbuġ, where the local council has pledged to close select roads to traffic every second Saturday of the month as part of its Living Streets project.

Coleiro Preca was speaking at a press conference held at St Benedict College in Kirkop on Saturday morning. Education Minister Clifton Grima and Local Government Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli also attended.

Nate, a six-year-old boy, described how much he enjoyed being part of the council and sharing ideas, while Ben, 9, said the children’s council gave him the platform to speak up, be heard and make a difference.

“It’s a safe space where we can share ideas, learn new things and take part in my community,” Ben added.

Photo: MFWS

Zerafa Civelli said the Children’s Local Councils were giving Maltese and Gozitan children the opportunity to think and decide their own future.

The children’s councils enshrine the core principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which assert that children have the right to express their views freely and that adults are obliged to listen and facilitate their participation in all matters affecting them within the family, school, local communities, public services, institutions, government policy and judicial proceedings.

The councils are providing children with a platform to share their thoughts, build connections, foster a sense of community and belonging, and transform perspectives.