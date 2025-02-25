The ADPD has highlighted the "possibility of insider collusion within the military" as the real key issue in the 200kg drugs heist from an Armed Forces of Malta secure location.

In a statement on Tuesday, ADPD - The Green Party said the Prime Minister should have accepted home affairs minister Byron Camilleri’s resignation.

“It is crystal clear that prime minister Robert Abela should have accepted minister Byron Camilleri’s resignation. The serious breach of security of an AFM base is very serious in and of itself. Political responsibility for this security breach must be shouldered by Byron Camilleri,” ADPD said.

Calling out the PN’s “war on drugs” rhetoric as a “cheap populist ploy”, the ADPD said the "issue of drug policy has nothing to do with what happened.”

ADPD highlighted the state of the Armed Forces of Malta and their ability to perform simple security duties as key issues of concern.