A record number of 10,000 people walked 20km early on Friday in aid of Puttinu Cares.

The 20th edition of the Good Friday marathon kicked off at midnight in Mellieħa, with thousands walking or cycling it to Floriana. Participation was against a €10 donation.

The marathon was held hours ahead of another marathon - this time a televised one in aid of the same charity.

Every month, between 60 and 90 Maltese patients travel to the UK for treatment.

While the government covers treatment and flights, Puttinu Cares provides accommodation for patients and their relatives.

Since 2008, Puttinu has purchased 20 apartments near the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton.

However, many patients need treatment in central London. To meet this need, Puttinu is investing in new apartments just 10 minutes from Great Ormond Street Hospital, near Russell Square, a project that will cost around £30 million.

If you missed out on the walking marathon, you can support cancer patients and their families by donating during the televised marathon, aired live on all local TV stations from 9am to 3pm and from 9pm until midnight.

How you can help Puttinu Cares all year

Puttinu Cares may be helped through BOV Mobile on 7949 9423.

You can also help by BOV Bank transfer: (Beneficiary Name) Puttinu Cares, Account number: 400 1812 2134,IBAN: MT70VALL2 2013000000040018122134 and Swift Code: VALLMTMT.

Alternatively, by HSBC Bank transfer: (Beneficiary Name) Puttinu Cares,

Account number: 089077341001, IBAN: MT55MMEB44897000000089077341001 and Swift Code: MMEBMTMT

