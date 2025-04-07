Building on the success of previous editions, EY Engage 2025, Malta’s premier technology leaders’ forum, will take place on June 20 at the Intercontinental Arena, St Julian’s.

The full-day conference will bring together EY thought leaders, global technology alliance partners and senior business executives to explore the latest trends shaping the digital and AI-driven economy.

Engage will feature plenary sessions, interactive breakout discussions and networking opportunities designed to equip attendees with the insights and strategies needed to drive enterprise-wide transformation.

As technology evolves, so must an organisation’s approach to digital transformation. This year, EY Engage 2025 will delve into how the latest advancements in artificial intelligence − particularly the rise of ‘Agentic AI’ − are changing the way organisations operate.

Agentic AI moves beyond simply exposing insights or automating routine tasks. It anticipates needs, makes informed decisions and autonomously takes actions, fundamentally reshaping business processes, customer experiences and operational efficiency.

Enterprise IT transformation is critical for organisations aiming to leverage the full potential of Agentic AI. Re-architecting and modernising the IT landscape allows businesses to support advanced AI capabilities, ensure scalability, enhance security and maintain operational agility. Organisations that proactively invest in modernising their IT infrastructure will be better positioned to adapt and thrive in an increasingly autonomous AI-driven future.

Technology leaders must consider the key trends that will surely have an impact on the digital fabric of any organisation including:

Agentic AI: Enabling autonomous virtual workforce agents to assist and augment human roles, requiring robust governance frameworks.

Innovation and technology are no longer optional

AI governance platforms: Ensuring ethical, transparent and accountable use of AI to build organisational trust and compliance.

Disinformation security: Protecting organisational integrity and security through advanced fraud detection and adaptive trust models.

Post-quantum cryptography (PQC): Preparing IT infrastructure for security challenges posed by quantum computing.

Hybrid computing: Combining various computational approaches to tackle complex challenges, driving transformative innovation.

The role of ‘Cloud-Powered Business Transformation’ will take centre-stage at EY Engage, showcasing how cloud-first strategies are accelerating digital change, providing the foundations for experimentation and innovation, but evolving towards a multifaceted cloud architecture with multi-cloud and private cloud integration.

‘Cybersecurity & Resilience’ will address the growing need for robust security frameworks to safeguard businesses in an evolving threat landscape, while ‘Digital & Technology Risk Management’ will provide insights into navigating regulatory, operational and strategic risks in an increasingly digital world.

Attendees will gain first-hand insights from industry experts, technology innovators and business leaders on navigating AI adoption, digital resilience and cloud-powered business models. The event will conclude with a roundtable discussion featuring thought leaders from EY’s global alliances, reflecting on key takeaways and the path forward for digital transformation.

Kevin Mallia, EY Malta consulting partner, said: “Innovation and technology are no longer optional − they are business imperatives. EY Engage 2025 provides a vital platform for leaders to exchange ideas, explore new possibilities and shape Malta’s technological future. We look forward to another year of inspiring discussions and game-changing insights.”

Michael Azzopardi, EY Malta Technology Consulting Lead, added: “By combining human creativity, strategic thinking and ethical judgement with AI’s speed, accuracy and autonomy, organisations can achieve unprecedented productivity, innovation and competitive advantage.

“EY Engage 2025 will address how to balance human oversight with machine autonomy, fostering collaboration that maximises potential while responsibly managing risks.

“Our goal with EY Engage 2025 is to help leaders architect, plan and execute technology-driven change with confidence.”

Would your company like to exhibit at EY Engage? A select number of speaking opportunities and expo spaces are available for organisations looking to share their insights and solutions with Malta’s leading business and technology community. For collaboration opportunities, contact james.bonello@mt.ey.com.

Early bird registration for EY Engage 2025 is now open. Offer is valid until April 20. For more information and to secure an early bird ticket, visit www.ezy.com/en_mt/events/ey-engage25.